×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:29 IST

JNUSU Polls 2024: Delhi HC Appoints Former SC Judge as Observer Amidst Plea Alleging Irregularities

Delhi HC during a hearing on a plea alleging irregularities in JNUSU polls, appointed former Supreme Court judge, Justice V Ramasubramanian, as the observer.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Delhi High Court Appoints Observer for JNUSU Elections Amidst Plea Alleging Irregularities
Delhi High Court Appoints Observer for JNUSU Elections Amidst Plea Alleging Irregularities | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court, during a hearing on a plea concerning the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) elections, appointed former Supreme Court judge, Justice V Ramasubramanian, as the observer for the upcoming polls. The plea, filed by a JNU student, aimed to establish appropriate university statutes, regulations, or mechanisms for conducting JNUSU elections, incorporating the recommendations outlined in the Lyngdoh Commission.

In response to the plea, the bench of Justice Sachin Datta permitted the petitioner to approach the Grievance Redressal Cell established as per the notification dated March 6, 2024, and adhere to the recommendations set forth by the Lyngdoh Committee. The Grievance Redressal Cell was directed to examine the grievances raised by the petitioner and deliver a reasoned order in accordance with the law.

Advertisement

The court also ruled that if it is discovered that the constitution of the Election Commission (EC) does not comply with the law and the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, appropriate consequential orders concerning the contested elections would be issued by the Grievance Redressal Cell. Considering the election schedule purportedly notified on March 10, 2024, the Grievance Redressal Cell was instructed to complete the aforementioned exercise and issue a reasoned order prior to the declaration of the final results.

The petitioner, a student of the university identified as Sakhi, sought the annulment of several notifications, including one dated January 30, 2024, inviting students of selected organizations for a meeting. Additionally, Sakhi sought to quash a notification dated February 16, 2024, which authorized two students, Aishe Ghosh and Md Danish, to conduct General Body Meetings (GBMs) for the formulation of the Election Commission. Furthermore, the plea requested the conduct of fresh GBMs in strict adherence to the terms specified in the Lyngdoh Committee Report and accepted and modified by the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity and trustworthiness of the JNUSU Elections.

Advertisement

"The impugned notifications seek to give sanctity to the flawed and unfair process adopted to notify and conduct the JNUSU Elections 2023-24, including the selection of the Election Commission and is mala fide, unreasonable, arbitrary and illegal and as such deserves to be quashed," the plea asserted.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 15:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Nehra's BIG revelation

a few seconds ago
EV Policy

India EV policy

8 minutes ago
Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's MI 8 Shoot

11 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Hardik Pandya

MI vs GT in IPL 2024

11 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

12 minutes ago
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha.

K Kavitha Sent to Custody

15 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

16 minutes ago
Elections will be held in the state in seven phases between April 19 and June 1

WB Swot Analysis

18 minutes ago
Alia

All-girls Vacation Tips

20 minutes ago
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

22 minutes ago
Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments

Property investment picks

24 minutes ago
Petrol Pump

Petrol prices Lakshadweep

25 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

28 minutes ago
Jammu And Kashmir

J&K to Hold Separate Ass

30 minutes ago
Model Code of Conduct

Model Code of Conduct

31 minutes ago
Bastar review

Bastar Review | Watch

31 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Banglore in WPL 2024

WPL 2024 दिल्ली RCB

31 minutes ago
EC Announces By-Elections in 26 Assembly Constituencies Along With General Elections in 7 Phases

EC on By-Elections

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. K Kavitha Arrest LIVE: BRS Calls for State Wide Protest on March 16

    India News17 hours ago

  5. PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo