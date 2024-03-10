×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

JNUSU Polls: Election Committee Unveils Code of Conduct, Restricts Unauthorized Campaign Material

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) gears up for its upcoming student elections, with the Election Committee (EC) issuing a notice outlining strict guidelines

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Jawaharlal Nehru University | Image:PTI/ Representational
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) gears up for its upcoming student elections, with the Election Committee (EC) issuing a notice outlining strict guidelines to ensure a fair and disciplined campaigning process.

In a notice released on Friday, the JNU Students' Union Election Committee introduced a partial code of conduct, aiming to maintain orderliness throughout the election proceedings. "The EC is releasing a partial code of conduct for the smooth functioning of the election process. We appeal to the student community to cooperate with the EC so that the elections are held peacefully and in a disciplined manner," the notice stated.

One of the key regulations highlighted in the code of conduct is the prohibition of posters or pamphlets without prior authorization from the Election Committee (EC). According to the rules, contesting students and their respective organizations can only utilize handmade posters and photocopied materials for campaigning within the campus premises. Moreover, the use of campus infrastructure such as buildings, roads, electric polls, bus stops, and trees for campaign materials is strictly forbidden, with severe penalties for defacement of university property.

Furthermore, the guidelines stipulate that any public gatherings for social, cultural, or political purposes must obtain prior approval from the EC. Additionally, the use of public address systems, vehicles, and animals for processions during campaigning is strictly prohibited.

The JNUSU elections hold significant importance as they occur every four years, with the last polls taking place in 2019. As the university prepares for another round of student elections, adherence to the outlined code of conduct is imperative to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

