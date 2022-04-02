1 Million Jobs Expected To Be Created In India In Next 4-5 Years: Minister Piyush Goyal

Job opportunities in India: Union Minister on April 2 announced that government expects creation of 1 million jobs in India in next four to five years. In those jobs, new opportunities will be there for Indian chefs & Yoga instructors. Union minister Piyush Goyal on IndAus ECTA said that discussions of cooperation of education institutions are between India & Australia.

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

Minister tweeted, "Today, we turn a new leaf in India-Australia ties. The historic Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement gets inked on the auspicious occasion of ‘Gudi Padwa’. It is a prelude to the exponential growth prospects of our trade & investments in the years to come."

Indian Australia ties: Overview

The Minister also announced that India is removing trade barriers which will lead to doubling of trade in the future that'll have great potential for labour-oriented sectors. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “#IndAusECTA is expected to take bilateral trade from the existing $27 bn to nearly $45-50 bn in next 5 years.”

India is looking at a work and holiday visa arrangement for promoting tourism. Visa arrangements are being done for over 1 lakh Indian students who are living and studying in Australia. Minister Piyush Goyal further said, “We're looking at a work and holiday visa arrangement for promoting tourism. A post-study work visa between 2 & 4 years will be available for Indian students, particularly for STEM graduates.”

PM Modi witnesses signing of India-Australia Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement-“IndAus ECTA”

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (“IndAus ECTA”) was signed by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Mr. Dan Tehan, the Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Government of Australia in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Australia, H.E. Scott Morrison. Speaking after the signing, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noted that this is his third interaction with his Australian counterpart in last one month. He conveyed his appreciation for the leadership of the Prime Minister Morrison and the efforts of his Trade Envoy and former Prime Minister of Australia Mr Tony Abbott. He also commended the Trade Ministers and their team for a successful and effective engagement.