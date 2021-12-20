4-day Work-week, Reduced Salary In Hand: Internet On India’s Anticipated New Labour Code

India is likely to implement the four labour codes on wages, social security, industrial relations and occupation safety, health and working conditions by the next fiscal year as at least 13 states have pre-published draft rules on these laws, a senior official was quoted as saying. Under these new codes, are a number of aspects related to employment and work culture, in general, might change – including the take-home salary of employees, working hours, and the number of weekdays.

For instance, if implemented, the new labour codes may usher in a four-day workweek, as opposed to the current five-day workweek from 2022-23. With this, an employee will be able to enjoy a 3-day holiday but will have to work for 12 hours on the remaining four days to keep the weekly work hours in check.

The labour codes also attain added significance in light of the fact that once these are implemented, there would be a reduction in the take-home pay of employees and firms will have to bear a higher provident fund liability.

Internet divided on India’s proposed labour code

While the plight of the labour codes is yet to be known, the Internet stands divided on the various changes it is about to bring. Take, for example, the 4-day workweek. While some on the internet pointed out that three days off meant more time to spend with family and indulge in things important to them, others underlined that 12 hours on the four working days would be tedious.

Also, there were a few who were of the opinion that even the 5 day work week is not properly implemented in India.

Also, there were divisions in opinions on more in Provident Fund and less in the bank account. While some on the internet pointed out that it was the government's to forcefully take away from the bank account of the people in the form of Provident Fund, others asked why there was a deduction in salary if working hours is the same in a week.

The central government has notified four labour codes, namely, the Code on Wages, 2019, on August 8, 2019, and the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 on September 29, 2020.