45,000 Artificial Intelligence Vacancies In India, Salary Packages Range From 14- 45 Lakh

As of February 2023, there are 45,000 artificial intelligence (AI) job openings in India, with data scientists and Machine Learning (ML) engineers among the most sought-after careers. The increased focus on scalable ML applications is leading to an increase in demand for AI professionals proficient in scripting languages, and building conventional ML models will be the foremost skill required for a career in AI. The above findings were shared by TeamLease Digital which has released its niche report on ‘Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) - Forces Shaping Future of Technology’ with a specific focus on Artificial Intelligence.

The report illuminated the recently concluded iCET partnership between the US and India by exploring the growth as well as job opportunities in the area of AI. iCET was established in order to boost and expand strategic technology partnerships between the two countries and pledged cooperation in multiple tech areas like AI, quantum technologies, advanced wireless etc. Being an IT powerhouse and the second largest online market in the world, the iCET initiative and a great government impetus in recent years, especially recent budget announcements in terms of skilling in new age technologies, create the enormous potential to benefit from the AI revolution.

Key job roles and AI uses in various industries

This report has conducted a thorough analysis of AI’s potential in some of the selected industries and examined the key job roles and AI uses in these industries, demonstrating the increased demand for AI career aspirants and professionals specialized in AI. The report finds a wide variety of key job roles in the AI landscape across major industries, including Healthcare (Clinical Data Analyst, Medical Imaging Specialist, Health Informatics Analyst, among others), Education (Edtech Product Manager, AI Learning Architect, AI Curriculum Developer, Chatbot Developer, etc), BFSI (Fraud Analyst, Credit Risk Analyst, Compliance Specialist), Manufacturing (Industrial Data Scientist, QC Analyst, Process Automation Specialist, Robotics Engineer, among others) and Retail (Retail Data Analyst, IT Process Modeler, Digital Imaging Leader, and others). Additionally, the report extends the importance of upskilling a pool of opportunities to freshers and experienced professionals by providing a list of job roles that are currently available.

Expected Salary Packages for freshers in various fields

According to the research, the expected salaries for freshers in various technology roles in India are as follows:

Data engineers can earn up to INR 14 lakhs per annum

ML engineers up to INR 10 lakhs, data scientists up to INR 14 lakhs

DevOps engineers up to INR 12 lakhs

Data architects up to INR 12 lakhs

BI analysts up to INR 14 lakhs, and database admins up to INR 12 lakhs

Additionally, candidates with eight years of experience in similar fields can earn even higher salaries ranging from INR 25 to 45 lakhs per annum.

"AI revolution is transforming the job market"

Sharing his views, Mr Sunil Chemmankotil, Chief Executive Officer, TeamLease Digital, said, “The AI revolution is transforming the job market, creating an urgent need for skilled professionals who can design, develop, and implement cutting-edge AI technologies. Fortunately, the Indian government is taking proactive steps to address this challenge by entering into a bilateral strategic partnership through iCET and setting up centers of excellence and training initiatives. TeamLease services is uniquely positioned to help job seekers capitalize on these opportunities, offering a range of resources and support to connect individuals with the best possible AI job opportunities. With our assistance, talented professionals can thrive in this dynamic industry and contribute to the continued growth and development of AI in India.”

"In today's rapidly evolving job market, upskilling with AI skills is becoming increasingly important for career growth and employability. With automation and AI transforming industries across the board, having a basic understanding of AI and its applications can give individuals a competitive edge in the job market. Moreover, developing AI skills can lead to higher-paying job opportunities and help individuals stay relevant and adaptable in an ever-changing job landscape. It's never too late to start upskilling, and investing in AI skills can provide long-term benefits for individuals and their careers,” added Siva Prasad Nanduri, Chief Business Officer, TeamLease Digital.

37% of organisations prefer to provide relevant tools to build an AI-ready workforce to their employees

According to a survey conducted by TeamLease Digital, 37% of organizations prefer to provide their employees with relevant tools to build an AI-ready workforce, and 30% of organizations stated AI learning initiatives are mandatory to unlock hidden talents in the workforce. Evidently, 56% of organizations expressed that necessary initiatives are being undertaken to fill the AI demand-supply talent gap. The survey also revealed that a majority of employees share their employers' sentiments. 55% of employees expressed that AI unlocks new job opportunities, and 54% of employees stressed the fact that organizations take upskilling and reskilling initiatives to have a future-ready workforce. More than 40% of employees feel that building in-house capabilities and integrating AI into day-to-day operations enhance AI capabilities.

Government initiatives on AI

FutureSkills Prime, a collaboration of MeitY and NASSCOM extends upskilling and reskilling opportunities to IT professionals in emerging areas like AI. As of March 2022, 7 lakh candidates signed up for this program A first-of-its-kind report launched by Niti Aayog ‘National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in 2018 Launched a National AI portal, a repository of AI- initiatives in the country. As of today, there are 871 news articles, 1826 articles, 132 research reports, 284 videos, and 184 Govt. Initiatives, 287 startups listed on the portal Launched the National Programme on Responsible Use of AI for Youth to create AI awareness in Government schools The ‘Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme’ was launched by the government to enhance the research areas of AI along with other fields listed Established 25 Technology Innovation Hubs in reputed institutions as part of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) to stimulate AI innovation A National Programme on AI has been initiated to offer the benefits of AI and related technologies to people in Nine identified priority areas - Healthcare, Education, Smart Cities, Energy, Finance, Agriculture, Cyber Security, Indian Languages, and Transportation.

