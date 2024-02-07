Advertisement

LinkedIn has unveiled findings indicating a significant shift in the career mindset of Indian professionals. The research highlights that nearly 9 out of 10 (88%) professionals in India are contemplating a job change in 2024, marking a 4% YoY increase from 2023.

This shift in attitude reflects a departure from cautious career moves in times of economic uncertainty. Professionals are now taking proactive steps, demonstrating a desire for career ownership and a focus on productivity and growth. LinkedIn data further shows a 9% YoY increase in job search activity on its platform in 2023 compared to 2022.

The primary motivators for seeking new opportunities include a quest for better work-life balance (42%) and the need for higher wages (37) in a challenging economic landscape. Additionally, a noteworthy 79% of Indian professionals express openness to exploring opportunities outside their current industry or role.

Despite this ambitious outlook, professionals face challenges aligning their skills with evolving job requirements, particularly due to the rapid advancements in AI. Approximately 45% of professionals admit to not knowing how to match their skills to their desired job, making the job search process more challenging. LinkedIn data underscores a 30% change in skills required for jobs in India since 2015.

In response to increased competition, professionals are adapting their job search strategies, with 72% indicating a change in approach. This includes experimenting with new formats like video and digital resumes. Moreover, 81% of professionals believe that incorporating AI can enhance the efficiency and productivity of their job hunt.

To bolster their chances in a competitive job market, professionals are taking control of their careers by investing in building their professional brand and expanding their networks. A significant 79% are posting more content on LinkedIn, and 83% are actively growing their professional networks.

Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Sr. Managing Editor for LinkedIn India, advises professionals to stand out by dedicating time to enhance their profiles, highlight their skills, and stay informed about industry developments.

LinkedIn is supporting professionals in their career endeavors by providing free access to LinkedIn Learning Courses and introducing new features like Job Collections and New Preferences Features. These features empower professionals to explore new career paths and customize their job search preferences.

Additionally, LinkedIn's Jobs on the Rise list unveils insights into the fastest-growing jobs in India, with roles such as Closing Manager, Influencer Marketing Specialist, and Design Specialist witnessing growth rates above 79% in 2024.

In conclusion, LinkedIn offers career expert tips to professionals, encouraging them to create standout profiles, nurture their networks, explore growth areas, and leverage new features to enhance their job search efficiency.