96% Of Indian Employers Plan To Recruit Accounting Professionals In 2024: Survey

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a global professional body for accountants, today revealed strong demand for the recruitment of finance or accounting professionals among Indian employers. A total of 96% of Indian companies surveyed by ACCA have stated their plan to hire finance or accounting staff in 2024. The interest to hire professional accountants is well above the global average of 83%, demonstrating the substantial growth potential of India’s job market, particularly in the finance domain.

80% of Indian employers reported difficulties in recruiting skilled financial professionals

This survey was conducted by ACCA among Indian employers hailing from a wide range of sectors, of whom 63% are finance professionals, 20% are Human Resources (HR) professionals, and 14% work in Learning and Development (L&D). The survey also revealed that a substantial 80% of Indian employers reported difficulties in recruiting skilled financial professionals. About 80% of the employers also said that they plan to further train and upskill their existing employees working in finance, to keep up with the evolving field.

As the demand for global professional qualifications in accountancy and finance continues to grow in India, ACCA remains at the forefront, providing a platform for aspiring students and professional accountants to pursue a globally recognised qualification. ACCA's history of producing accountants and business leaders who possess the ability to anticipate and adapt to emerging trends has solidified its position as a trusted partner for organisations needing financial skills.

ACCA members in India work in a wide range of finance and management roles across different sectors and are part of a thriving global community with members in 178 countries. They can also undertake accounting services, except for audit and other regulated activities as per local laws in India. The launch of a new study hub for students further exemplifies ACCA’s dedication to supporting employers by providing accessible resources and fostering industry-ready professionals.

Talking about the survey, Md. Sajid Khan, Director, of ACCA India said, “As the demand for financial professionals in India continues to rise, we at ACCA are working hard to assist employers in meeting their talent needs. We’re dedicated to developing individuals with the necessary skills and competence to capitalize on the numerous opportunities available in the job market. For both aspiring accountants and those thinking about making a career in finance, there are countless opportunities to contribute to the growth of the Indian economy by embracing professional training and utilizing the potential the ACCA Qualification can give you.”

Executive Director of Relationships at ACCA, Lucia Real-Martin, who recently visited India to address conferences across New Delhi, Kochi, and Hyderabad, said that accountancy as a career provides “security in turbulent times”. ACCA is dedicated to opening up finance education to more people, she added.“We are keen to open up finance education to all those who have not had access to professional life, by reasons of geography, or lack of access to advanced education. The ACCA Qualification and our other learning opportunities are designed to advance social mobility and break down barriers. Digital learning, remote learning, and flexible learning are all important factors in opening up opportunities to more people,” Lucia asserted.