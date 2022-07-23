AAI ATC Admit Card 2022 Released At Aai.aero, Here's How To Download Call Letters

Quick links:
AAI ATC 2022 Admit Card: Airports Authority of India, also known as AAI has released the hall tickets for Junior Executive post ( Air Traffic control). The eligible candidates who got themselves registered can check their hall tickets now. Candidates should know that in order to appear for AAIT ATC JE examination, it is compulsory to carry printout of call letter to the exam hall. It has been uploaded on the official website aai.aero and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.
In order to download the same, students should be ready with their registration and password. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 27, 2022. For the post of Junior Executive ( Air Traffic control), exam will be conducted in computer-based format. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 400 vacancies of Junior Executive ( Air Traffic control) in AAI will be filled.
Candidates should make sure to cross-check the details mentioned on admit card. In case of any issues, they can contact the authority. As mentioned above, candidates will have to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.