×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 15:03 IST

AAI JE Recruitment 2024: Application Begins For 490 Vacancies; Check Eligibility, Selection Process

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has opened the online application window for 490 Junior Executive positions across various disciplines.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
AAI JE Recruitment 2024 Begins
AAI JE Recruitment 2024 Begins | Image:Pixabay/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has opened the online application window for 490 Junior Executive positions across various disciplines. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply online on or before May 1, 2024. Read on to know full details about this recruitment drive. 

AAI JE 2024 Vacancies:

  • Junior Executive (Electronics): 278
  • Junior Executive (Engineering‐Electrical): 106
  • Junior Executive (Engineering‐Civil): 90
  • Others: 16

Important Dates:

  • Starting of online application: April 2, 2024
  • Last date of application: May 1, 2024

Selection Process: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their application and will undergo document verification. The final selection will be based on the merit list prepared on the basis of GATE Score and meeting other eligibility criteria.

Advertisement

How to Apply for AI JE Recruitment 2024

  1. Visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero.
  2. Click on the "AAI Recruitment 2024" link on the homepage.
  3. Fill in the required details in the application form.
  4. Upload the necessary documents.
  5. Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification thoroughly before applying. The detailed notification and application link can be found on the AAI website.

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 15:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti

NC Vs PDP in Kashmir

a few seconds ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar Targets Nehru

2 minutes ago
Startups

Startup investment trends

3 minutes ago
Shivpal Yadav's Son Aditya Yadav is likely to be fielded from Budaun Lok Sabha seat

Suspense Over Budaun Seat

4 minutes ago
Justin Langer asked Indian bowler to get Virat Kohli OUT

Bowler keeps his promise

12 minutes ago
Taapsse Pannu's Wedding

Taapsse's Wedding Video

12 minutes ago
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Snapped In City

15 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah talks to Sachin Tendulkar in MI practice

Bumrah USED BADLY by MI

24 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah NC Party

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

25 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex end flat

25 minutes ago
Saijd Nadiadwala

Sajid At Outside Office

28 minutes ago
Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede Case

30 minutes ago
Kerala Fifty Fifty Lottery Wednesday Result

Kerala Lottery Result

31 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor Bentley Car

Ranbir In ₹8 Crore Car

32 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Drives Bentley

33 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi Ran Away From Amethi, But Even Wayanad Going To Be Tough: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rahul Gandhi

34 minutes ago
Scientists Find Gigantic Ocean Buried 700 Km Below Earth's Surface

Gigantic Ocean

36 minutes ago
Boxer Vijender Singh joined BJP in presence of party's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde

Vijendra Singh Joins BJP

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News5 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo