The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has opened the online application window for 490 Junior Executive positions across various disciplines. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply online on or before May 1, 2024. Read on to know full details about this recruitment drive.

AAI JE 2024 Vacancies:

Junior Executive (Electronics): 278

Junior Executive (Engineering‐Electrical): 106

Junior Executive (Engineering‐Civil): 90

Others: 16

Important Dates:

Starting of online application: April 2, 2024

Last date of application: May 1, 2024

Selection Process: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their application and will undergo document verification. The final selection will be based on the merit list prepared on the basis of GATE Score and meeting other eligibility criteria.

How to Apply for AI JE Recruitment 2024

Visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero. Click on the "AAI Recruitment 2024" link on the homepage. Fill in the required details in the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification thoroughly before applying. The detailed notification and application link can be found on the AAI website.