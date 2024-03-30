Advertisement

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is recruiting candidates from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry, and Lakshadweep for different posts in the department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment. According to the latest notification, the candidates are required to have a minimum class 12 to master level. The application process will start on September 1, 2022. This recruitment process is being done for the selection of candidates for Junior Assistant, Junior Assistant, Senior Assistant, and Senior Assistant posts. A total of 156 vacant posts will be filled in the department.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 132 posts

Junior Assistant (Office): 10 posts

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 13 posts

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 1 post

AAI 2022 Recruitment: Age Limit

In order to apply for the posts, candidates must be aged between 18 and 30 years old as on August 25. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

AAI 2022 Recruitment: Application fees

The application fee for these posts is 1,000 for unreserved, OBC, and EWS category candidates.

No application fee is required to be paid by women/SC/ST/ex-servicemen candidates, people with disabilities, and also apprentices who have successfully completed one year of apprenticeship training in AAI.

AAI 2022 Recruitment: Here's how to apply for the posts

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website of AAI

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "AAI Recruitment 2022"

Step 3: Then, fill out the application form and upload the required document

Step 4: Candidates then need to pay the application fee

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future needs.

