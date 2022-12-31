AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Open For 364 Manager & Other Posts; Check Steps To Apply

The Airports Authority of India is recruiting candidates for invitations to apply for the manager and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official site of AAI at aai.aero. The registration process started on 22 December and will end on 21 January, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, up to 364 posts will be filled in the organization. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for AAI Recruitment 2023.

Vacancy Details

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 356 posts

Junior Executive (Official Language): 4 posts

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 2 posts

Manager: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Senior Assistant: Maximum age of 30 years

Junior Executive: Maximum age of 27 years

Manager: Maximum age 32 years

Pay Scale

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay Rs 1000 as the application fee.

The fee is waived for SC/ST/PWD candidates and apprentices who have successfully completed one year of apprenticeship training in AAI and are female.

AAI Recruitment: Here's how to apply for AAI Recruitment 2023

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fees.

Step 5: Then, take a printout of the application for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Check AAI Official Recruitment Notification here

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)