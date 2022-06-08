AAI Recruitment: Apply For 400 Junior Executive Posts; See Eligibility, Pay Scale & More

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is seeking applications from eligible candidates for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) Posts. The official notice of recruitment was posted by AAI on the official website. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 400 posts for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) will be filled. The process of online application will start on 15 June 2022. Candidates must take note that July 14 is the last date to apply in 2022.

AAI Recruitment | Important Dates

Opening date for Online Application - June 15, 2022

Last date for On-line Application - July 15, 2022

AAI junior executive vacancy | Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Full-Time Regular bachelor of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. OR

Full-Time Regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum).

The candidate shall have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2 standard (the candidate shall have passed English as one of the subjects in 10th or 12th standard).

AAI Vacancy | Age Limit

The maximum age limit is 27 years as on 14.07.2022

The upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years for PWD, 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) candidates.

AAI Junior Executive Pay Scale

According to the official notice, the pay scale for Junior Executive (E-1) will be between Rs 40000-3% - 140000

Selection process

According to the official notice, "Candidate should carefully read the important instructions before filling the application form and ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and other norms mentioned in the Advertisement. Furnishing of wrong/false information will lead to disqualification and AAI will not be responsible for any consequence of furnishing such wrong/false information."

Application fee

Application fees of Rs 1000 is to be paid by the general category candidates.

SC/ST/Female candidates have to pay only Rs 81.

PWD and apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI are exempted from payment of any fee.

Candidates must take note that they need to pay the fees only through the online mode

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of AAI

Step 2: Then complete the registration process

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload all the required etails

Step 5: Upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future use.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)