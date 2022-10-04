AAI Recruitment: Vacancy Open For Assistant Posts; Salary Up To Rs 110000; See Key Details

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is recruiting candidates for the Senior and Junior Assistant posts at various airports and other AAI establishments in the eastern region. candidates from West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim regions. Interested parties can apply for the posts by filling out the application form at https://www.aai.aero/.

According to the schedule, the registration process will start on October 12 and continue till November 10. Through this recruitment process, a total of 45 vacancies will be filled. Of the total, 9 posts are for Senior Assistant (Electronics), 6 are for Senior Assistant (Accounts), and 32 are for Junior Assistant (Fire Service).

AAI Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Senior Assistant (Electronics): To be eligible for these posts, applicants must possess a diploma in electronics, telecommunication, or radio engineering with two years of work experience in the concerned discipline.

Senior Assistant (Accounts): Candidates must possess a graduation degree, preferably a B. Com., with a computer training course of 3 to 6 months and two years of experience in the concerned discipline.

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): Candidates who have cleared Class 10 and have a 3-year regular diploma in mechanical, automotive, or fire with a minimum of 50 percent marks can apply for the post. Additionally, candidates who have passed Class 12 (regular course) with 50 percent marks are also eligible for the application process.

Age limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 30 years old as of September 30 are eligible to apply for these posts. Reserved category candidates, however, have been given relaxation in the upper age limit.

Other eligibility criteria

Applicants must have a heavy vehicle driving licence or a valid medium vehicle licence issued at least one year before the date of advertisement, i.e., September 30, 2022, or a valid light motor vehicle license issued at least two years prior to the date of advertisement.

Salary

Senior Assistant - Rs.36,000-1,10,000

Junior Assistant - Rs.31,000-92,000

AAI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: candidates are then required to fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the requirement documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees (If asked)

Step 6: Click on the "Submit" button

Step 7: Then, take a printout of the form for future use

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)