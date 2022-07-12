About 7.50 lakh Rajasthan government employees to get bonus on insurance policy

Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) About 7.50 lakh Rajasthan government employees will be given bonus on their insurance policy for the financial year 2019-20, according to an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal of giving bonus on the insurance policies of the state employees for 2019-20, the statement said.

Gehlot has approved the report of the actuary valuation for this. PTI AG NB VN VN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)