About 7.50 lakh Rajasthan government employees to get bonus on insurance policy

Press Trust Of India

Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) About 7.50 lakh Rajasthan government employees will be given bonus on their insurance policy for the financial year 2019-20, according to an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal of giving bonus on the insurance policies of the state employees for 2019-20, the statement said.

Gehlot has approved the report of the actuary valuation for this. PTI AG NB VN VN

