AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 205 PGT, TGT And Other Posts

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022: Atomic Energy Education Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 205 teacher and other posts. The deadline to apply for the above-mentioned posts will end on June 12, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website aees.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below. To be noted that AEES runs 30 Schools and Junior Colleges located at 15 centres in different parts of India.

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before June 12, 2022. The link to the AEES Teacher Online Application has been opened on May 21, 2022. The experience, selection criteria, and other details can be checked here.

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

TGT - 139 Posts

PRT - 75 Posts

PGT - 15 Posts

Librarian - 8 Posts

Prep - 6 Posts

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria here

PRT - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or equivalent.

Prep - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ Institution’s norms). OR Intermediate or its equivalent with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Check age limit and application fee details here

Check age limit: The upper age limit for PGT posts is 40 years. For TGT and Librarian posts, the upper age limit is 35 years and for PRT, PRT Music and Preparatory posts, maximum age required to apply is 30 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable for reserved category candidates.

The upper age limit for PGT posts is 40 years. For TGT and Librarian posts, the upper age limit is 35 years and for PRT, PRT Music and Preparatory posts, maximum age required to apply is 30 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable for reserved category candidates. Check application fee: Interested candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. To be noted that no application fee will be exempted for women, SC, ST, PwBD and ex-servicemen candidates.

Here is how to apply