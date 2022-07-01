Agnipath Recruitment: Indian Army, Navy To Begin Registrations Today; Know How To Apply

Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Army and Indian Navy are all set to begin the registration for recruitment of Agniveers through Agnipath Recruitment on July 1, 2022. Notification released on June 20 informs that the registration will begin on Friday, July 1, 2022. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details here.

Candidates must know that the Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. List of important dates can be checked here.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Notification has been released on June 20, 2022

Online registration will begin on July 1, 2022

Written examination date has not been announced yet

Training will begin after December 30, 2022

Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "APPLY ONLINE".

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to get themselves registered to generate log in credentials.

Step 4: Log in using the credentials, fill the form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Submit the form and take its printout for future use

Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022

Along with Indian Army, Indian Navy recruitment is also scheduled to begin on July 1, 2022. Recruitment Calendar for Agniveer was released on June 25, 2022. Application window for 2022 batch will be opened between July 15 and July 30, 2022. Examination and Physical Fitness Test will be conducted in mid-October 2022. Medical Screening and Joining at INS Chilka Commencing from November 21, 2022. Candidates can get themselves registered at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

About the scheme

The Agnipath scheme will allow youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 23 years to be inducted for a four-year-tenure and 25% of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently. Earlier the upper age limit to apply was 21 years. However, on June 16, the government had increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years.