Agnipath Scheme: Indian Navy Recruitment Calendar To Be Released Today; Check Details

As per the schedule released by the Indian Navy, the Navy Agniveer Recruitment Notification would be released on 25 June 2022. Read below to know the important dates for Agniveer Navy Recruitment.

During a press conference organised on June 21, Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi of the Indian Navy shared details regarding Agniveer Navy Recruitment for the 2022 batch. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

Agniveer Recruitment Notification: Check important dates here

Recruitment Calendar for Agniveer or Agniveer Notification 2022 will be released on 25 June 2022

Online registration will begin on 1 July 2022

Detailed Notification for Agniveer 2022 will be released on 9 July 2022

Application window for 2022 batch will be opened between July 15 and July 30, 2022

Examination and Physical Fitness Test will be conducted in mid-October 2022

Medical Screening and Joining at INS Chilka Commencing from 21 November 2022

Women can also participate in this recruitment drive

Paving the way for gender neutrality within all of its branches, the Indian Navy said Sunday that it will recruit women as sailors through the newly introduced Agnipath scheme. These women sailors will be posted onboard warships upon completion of training. While all the three services – Army, Air Force and Navy – have had women officers, this will be the first time that positions of Personnel Below Officers’ Rank (PBOR) will be open to women. The Navy is still formulating the exact ratio of women sailors to be recruited through the Agnipath scheme. The training of the first batch of Agniveers will begin in November this year.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "APPLY ONLINE"

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to get themselves registered to generate log in credentials

Step 4: Log in using the credentials, fill the form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Submit the form and take its printout for future use

For the direct link to apply click here