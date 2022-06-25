Agnipath Scheme: Indian Navy Recruitment Calendar To Be Released Today; Check Details

Quick links:
Image: Facebook
As per the schedule released by the Indian Navy, the Navy Agniveer Recruitment Notification would be released on 25 June 2022. Read below to know the important dates for Agniveer Navy Recruitment.
During a press conference organised on June 21, Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi of the Indian Navy shared details regarding Agniveer Navy Recruitment for the 2022 batch. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.
Paving the way for gender neutrality within all of its branches, the Indian Navy said Sunday that it will recruit women as sailors through the newly introduced Agnipath scheme. These women sailors will be posted onboard warships upon completion of training. While all the three services – Army, Air Force and Navy – have had women officers, this will be the first time that positions of Personnel Below Officers’ Rank (PBOR) will be open to women. The Navy is still formulating the exact ratio of women sailors to be recruited through the Agnipath scheme. The training of the first batch of Agniveers will begin in November this year.
