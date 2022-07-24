Agniveer Scheme 2022: 1800 Youths Registered For Upcoming Recruitment In Poonch

On July 24, an awareness program on Agniveer scheme was organised in Srinagar for youths. Ajaz Asad who is the deputy commissioner, Srinagar said that there is a lot of "josh" for Agniveer amongst our youth. He further said that the scheme is revolutionary and future-oriented. A participant told the media that all the doubts were cleared and that the scheme can end unemployment problem in Kashmir too. In the workshop, it was announced that 1800 youths from Poonch got themselves registered for upcoming recruitment.

Indian Navy received over 3 lakh applications under Agnipath Scheme

The Indian Navy has received 3.03 lakh applications under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme till July 22, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday. The Indian Navy had on July 2 begun the recruitment process under the scheme. Under the Agnipath scheme, youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

"A total of 3,03,328 applications received so far for Agniveer in the Indian Navy...3,03,328 applications received as on July 22," a Defence Ministry spokesperson tweeted.

Agniveer Scheme 2022: 20% of first batch of Agniveers will be women

In an important notice released by the Indian Navy earlier, it was announced that around 20% of the agniveers, or navy recruits under the government's Agnipath scheme, will be women. While speaking to the news agency ANI at that time, Navy officials stated that "agniveers" would be assigned to various branches of the nation's marine defence force. Notably, this will be the first time female sailors will be inducted by the Indian Navy through the new scheme.

As per the official information, the first batch of "Naval" recruits will start the training programme at INS Chilka in Odisha on November 21, 2022. Women candidates will undergo the same training as men. However, female agniveers will have separate living quarters. Meanwhile, more than 7 lakh agniveer aspirants have applied to join the Air Force. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.