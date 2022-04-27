AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Apply For 159 Senior Resident Posts; Here's Direct Link

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal is recruiting candidates for Senior Resident (Non-Academic) posts. The application process has started and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 159 posts will be filled in the organisation that will be purely based on a temporary basis. According to the official notice, "The appointments for the posts of senior residents shall be for a maximum period of 3 years as per the Residency Scheme 1992, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India."

AIIMS Bhopal Official Notice

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Age Limit | Selection Process | Application Fees

Candidates aged above 45 years old are not eligible to apply

Selection will be based on a written test, an interview, or both, depending on the institute's decision.

The application fee is Rs 1500 for general/OBC applicants and Rs 1200 for EWS/SC/ST applicants.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for AIIMS Bhopal Job Vacancy

Step 1: To apply, candidates must visit the official website of AIIMS Bhopal at www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Vacancy" option.

Step 3: Then, click on the "apply" link given against the advertisement.

Step 4: Candidates must fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and proceed

Step 6: Candidates must take a print printout document for future reference.

Required Documents