AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 100 Professor & Other Posts; See Details

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, Bhopal has released the recruitment notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for faculty and non-faculty posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 142 seats will be filled in the organization, of which 100 posts are reserved for the professor, additional professor, associate professor, and assistant professor posts. According to the recruitment notice, 42 seats are reserved for non-faculty posts, including the registrar, deputy medical superintendent, blood transfusion officer, medical physics, account officer, and tutor clinical instructor.

According to the official notice, "the first cut-off date for rolling advertisements is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in employment news. The second cut date is September 20, 2022, and the third cut date is February 28. It is advised that candidates can check all the details related to the vacancies, reservations, recruitment, terms, and conditions of the advertisement by visiting the institute's official website: www.aimsbhopal.edu.in."

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy details and no of posts

Faculty Posts

Professor - 29 Posts

Additional Professor - 14 Posts

Associate Professor - 28 Posts

Assistant Professor - 29 Posts

Non-Faculty Posts

Registrar - 1 Post

Deputy medical superintendent - 5 Posts

Blood transfusion officer - 1 Post

Medical physics - 1 Post

Account officer - 1 Post

Tutor clinical instructor - 33 Posts

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply for posts