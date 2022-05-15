Last Updated:

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 100 Professor & Other Posts; See Details

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal has released the recruitment notice for professors & other posts.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, Bhopal has released the recruitment notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for faculty and non-faculty posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 142 seats will be filled in the organization, of which 100 posts are reserved for the professor, additional professor, associate professor, and assistant professor posts. According to the recruitment notice, 42 seats are reserved for non-faculty posts, including the registrar, deputy medical superintendent, blood transfusion officer, medical physics, account officer, and tutor clinical instructor. 

According to the official notice, "the first cut-off date for rolling advertisements is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in employment news. The second cut date is September 20, 2022, and the third cut date is February 28. It is advised that candidates can check all the details related to the vacancies, reservations, recruitment, terms, and conditions of the advertisement by visiting the institute's official website: www.aimsbhopal.edu.in."

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy details and no of posts

Faculty Posts

  • Professor - 29 Posts
  • Additional Professor - 14 Posts
  • Associate Professor - 28 Posts
  • Assistant Professor - 29 Posts

Non-Faculty Posts

  • Registrar - 1 Post
  • Deputy medical superintendent - 5 Posts
  • Blood transfusion officer - 1 Post
  • Medical physics - 1 Post
  • Account officer - 1 Post
  • Tutor clinical instructor - 33 Posts

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply for posts

  • Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of the AIIMS Bhopal—www.aimsbhopal.edu.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment"
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open
  • Step 4: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to complete the registration process and generate their login credentials
  • Step 5: Now that candidates need to fill out the application form
  • Step 6: Upload all the required documents on the official website of AIIMS Bhopal.
  • Step 7: Pay the application fees in step 7
  • Step 8: Then, click on the submit button
  • Step 9: It is recommended that candidates take a printout of the application form for future needs
