AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2022: Here's How To Register For Faculty Posts By August 31

AIIMS Bibinagar recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar has extended the deadline to submit the online and offline application form for Group A Faculty posts. Interested candidates can submit the online application form till August 24, 2022. The deadline to submit the offline application form will be August 31, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

Check faculty recruitment vacancy details

A total of 29 vacancies are for the professor, 11 vacancies are for the Additional Professor, 18 vacancies are for the Additional Professor, and 18 vacancies are for the Associate Professor, and 36 vacancies are for the Assistant Professor.

Official notification reads, "Last Date for Submission of Faculty Posts (Group-A) in various Departments at AIIMS, Bibinagar Online Submission:24-08-2022 upto 5:00 PM & Offline Applications Submission 31-08-2022 upto 5:00 PM and cut-off date 2 filling up Cut-off Date to determine the maximum age limit, essential qualifications and experience etc.,i.e 24-08-2022."

AIIMS recruitment 2022: Check list of important dates

Revised last Date for submission of ONLINE Applications. 24-08-2022 (up to 5:00 PM)

Revised last Date for submission of HARD COPIES of online application along with requisite documents. 31-08-2022 (up to 5:00 PM)

Cut-off Date to determine the maximum age limit, essential qualifications and experience etc. 24-08-2022

AIIMS Bibinagar faculty recruitment 2022: How to apply online

Step 1: Candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsbibinagar.edu.in.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment tab and click on the link

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Attach the required documents and click on submit

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

After the submission of online application form, candidates has to submit the offline application form to the following address: The Administrative Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar Hyderabad Metropolitan Region (HMR), Telangana-508126, India Tel. No. : 08685 - 279306