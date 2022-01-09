AIIMS Bilaspur Invites Applications For 116 Faculty Posts; Here's Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur is recruiting candidates for faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of AIIMS Bilaspur at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in. Candidates must note that February 15 is the last date to apply for the posts in 2022. Through this recruitment campaign, the organisation aims to fill a total of 116 posts.
At the time of applying for the posts, a candidate must clearly mention his/her email ID or mobile number in the specified column of the application form. The selection of the candidates will be based on the applications received by the selection committee, and only shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview before the Standing Selection Committee of the Institue.