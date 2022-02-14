AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment: Deadline To Apply For 116 Faculty Posts Ends On Feb 15

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur is inviting applications for faculty posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. They can apply for the posts after viewing the official notification on the official website of AIIMS Bilaspur at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in. Candidates must note that the deadline to apply ends on Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 116 posts will be filled by the organization. Applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted or considered in any case.

While applying for the posts, a candidate must clearly mention his/her email ID or mobile number in the specified column of the application form. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of applications received by the selection committee. To be noted that only shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview before the Standing Selection Committee of the Institue. Age limit, application fee and steps to apply can be checked here.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2022: Check eligibility criteria and age limit

For Professor/ Additional Professor maximum age to apply is 58 Years.

For Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor, maximum age to apply is 50 Years.

To be noted that eligibility criteria are different for various posts. It can be checked by using the direct link given here - AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment Notification - Click here

AIIMS Bilaspur: Application Fee Details

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category (general category) are required to pay Rs 2000 as application fees.

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category are required to pay Rs 1000.

The application fee should be paid in the form of a demand draught drawn in favour of the Executive Director, AIIMS-Bilaspur, payable at Bilaspur HP.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply