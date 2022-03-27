AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment: Applications Invited For 118 Faculty Posts, See How To Apply

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has invited applications for 108 vacancies of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in and apply in the prescribed format till May 2, 2022.

AIIMS recruitment: Check vacancy details here

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 108 vacancies out of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 22 vacancies are for the post of Additional Professor, 24 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor, and 33 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor. Eligibility for each post is different and can be checked on the official website.

AIIMS recruitment: Check age limit & application fee here

For the post of Professor/ Additional Professor candidates age should not be more than 58 years and for the post of Additional Professor/ Associate Professor candidates age should not be more than 50 years.

Candidates belonging to general, OBC and EWS category will have to pay Rs. 3000 as application fee. Women candidates or candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs. 200.

AIIMS recruitment: Step by step guide to apply

Interested candidates can submit the applications form through offline mode. The application form is available on the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in.

Address for sending the hard copy of the application and relevant documents is as under: -Recruitment Cell (Academie Block) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Gorakhpur, Kunraghat, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh-273008 The envelope containing the application should be super-scribed with "Application for the post of…........"

Instructions to be followed