AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For Clinical Instructor Posts By Apr 15

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS Mangalagiri) is gearing up to close the application window for the post of Tutor or Clinical Instructor for College of Nursing. The application process is underway since March 15 and the deadline to apply ends on April 15, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can follow the steps mentioned below to get themselves registered and apply for exams. The recruiter had given 30 days time to fill the form. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 17 vacancies of Tutor/Clinical Instructor will be filled for College of Nursing.

AIIMS Mangalagiri recruitment: Check application fee details here

Candidates belonging to unreserved/EWS/OBC/ExS candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs. 1000

For SC/ST candidates, the application fee that will be charged is Rs. 800

To be noted that the application fee is exempted for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

AIIMS Mangalagiri recruitment: Follow these steps to fill application form

Step 1: Interested candidates will have to go to the official website of AIIMS Mangalagiri at www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage look for latest news or recruitment section and then click on the recruitment link.

Step 3: Pay the application fee and attach the required documents

Step 4: Take a printout of the form so as to send the hard copies

Post the online submission of application form, candidates have to submit the hard copy of the on-line application and self-attested copies of certificates/documents in support of fulfilling the essential criteria of age, educational qualification, experience etc. within 15 days after the last date of online application to the Recruitment Cell, AIIMS Mangalagiri, Old TB Sanatorium Road, Mangalagiri, Guntur (Dist.), Andhra Pradesh, IN – 522 503

Check eligibility details here

For Tutor/Clinical Instructor, College of Nursing eligibility is Nursing Degree from a recognized Institution/ University OR Registered Nurse and Midwife with sister Tutors Diploma. Three years experience in teaching Institution is required