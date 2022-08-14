Last Updated:

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Faculty Posts, Apply By Sep 11

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2022: AIIMS is inviting applications for 29 faculty posts. The recruitment details, and application fee details can be checked here.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2022

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Faculty posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other recruitment details here. In order to apply, they will have to go to the official website of AIIMS. For more details, candidates can go to aiimsnagpur.edu.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 29 posts will be filled in the organization. The application link has already been activated and the last date to apply for the posts is September 11, 2022.

Official notification reads, "AIIMS Nagpur, established under PMSSY with objectives of improving regional imbalances in the availability of affordable/ reliable tertiary healthcare services and also to augment facilities for quality medical education in the country. The Institute has started functioning from session 2018-19. It is envisioned to develop into an institute with highest standards of teaching, training and research. In this regard, applications are invited by the Director, AIIMS, Nagpur from Indian nationals/persons registered as Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder under Section 7A of the Citizenship Act, 1955 for the following new and backlog faculty posts on regular/deputation/contract basis required for AIIMS, Nagpur."

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

  • Additional Professor: 9 Posts
  • Professor: 8 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 7 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 5 Posts

Where to send applications?

Duly signed print out of your application form along with, Annexure - A, self-attested photocopies of all the documents in support of age, educational qualification, experience, category etc. MUST be sent by Speed/Registered Post to The Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot no.2, Sector -20, MIHAN, Nagpur – 441108.

Check application fee details here

  • Application fee for General/OBC/EWS category is Rs. 2,000
  • For SC/ST category, fee is Rs. 500
  • The application fee is required to be submitted using the payment link given on the website.

Official notice reads, "The above vacancies are provisional and subject to variation. The Director, AIIMS, Nagpur reserves the right to vary the vacancies including reserved vacancies as per the Govt. of India rules/circulars and requirements. The reservation will be followed as per Government of India Rules."

