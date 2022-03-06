AIIMS Patna Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For 11 Assistant Professor & Other Posts

AIIMS Patna Recruitment: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Patna is inviting applications to fill 11 vacancies of professor and assistant professor and other posts. The application link has already been activated and the deadline to apply is March 20, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to check their eligibility before applying. The application form needs to be submitted to the official website of AIIMS Patna at aiimspatna.edu.in.

AIIMS Patna recruitment: Vacancy details

A total of 11 vacancies will be filled.

Out of those, 6 vacancies are for the post of professor.

Other seats are for the post of assistant professor.

AIIMS Patna recruitment: Check application fee

For general and OBC category the fee is Rs 1500.

For SC, ST and EWS category, the application fee is Rs 1200.

To be noted that the application fee for the PWBD category is exempted.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment: Age limit

Upper age limit for the post of Professor/Additional Professor is 58 years.

The maximum age limit for the post of Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor is 50 years.

AIIMS Patna recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should go to official website of AIIMS Patna at aiimspatna.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the opportunities tab then on advertisement.

Click on the apply link.

Candiadtes should fill in the details in application form.

Candidates should pay the application fee.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the above mentioned posts at AIIMS Patna.