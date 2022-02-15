AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 132 Senior Resident Posts Ends Today

AIIMS Raipur is inviting applications for senior residents (non-academic) posts. The notification was released on February 4 and the deadline to apply ends on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 132 vacancies will be filled. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply by today. Eligibility, vacancy details and steps to apply can be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website aiimsraipur.edu.in. Out of 132 vacancies, 39 are for the unreserved category, 12 are for the EWS category, 44 are for the OBC category, 24 are for SC, and 13 are for ST.

AIIMS Raipur recruitment eligibility criteria

A postgraduate medical degree is mandatory. Degree can be of MD, MS, or DNB, or a diploma in the relevant discipline from a recognized university or institute. If selected, DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is required prior to joining. Candidates aged above 39 years are not eligible to apply for the posts.

AIIMS Raipur vacancy: Check application fee

For the general/EWS/OBC category application fee is Rs. 1000

For SC/ST category the application fee is Rs. 800

No application fee will be charged from PWBD category students

Candidates can pay the fee through NEFT in the Account given below:Bank of India, Branch Tatibandh, Raipur, Name of Account Holder AIIMS, Raipur, Account No 936320110000024, IFSC BKID0009363 and MICR code 492013010

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the posts

Step 1: To apply for the posts candidates need to visit the official website of AIIMS Raipur

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Fill in the application form by entering the required details and uploading the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Step 5: Take a printout of the form for future use

Here is the direct link to apply