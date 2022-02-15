AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 132 Senior Resident Posts Ends Today

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AIIMS Raipur is inviting applications for senior residents (non-academic) posts. The notification was released on February 4 and the deadline to apply ends on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 132 vacancies will be filled. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply by today. Eligibility, vacancy details and steps to apply can be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website aiimsraipur.edu.in. Out of 132 vacancies, 39 are for the unreserved category, 12 are for the EWS category, 44 are for the OBC category, 24 are for SC, and 13 are for ST.
A postgraduate medical degree is mandatory. Degree can be of MD, MS, or DNB, or a diploma in the relevant discipline from a recognized university or institute. If selected, DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is required prior to joining. Candidates aged above 39 years are not eligible to apply for the posts.