AIIMS Raipur Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 132 Senior Resident Posts; Check How To Apply

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Raipur is recruiting candidates to apply for the post of senior resident (non-academic). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: www.aiimsraipur.edu.in. Through this recruitment drive, the organisation aims to fill a total of 132 seats in the organization.

Candidates must note that the application process that started on February 5 will end on February 15, 2022. Candidates aged above 39 years are not eligible to apply for the posts. Out of 139 posts, 39 seats are for the unreserved category, while 12 vacancies are for EWS. 44 vacancies are for the OBC category, 24 posts are for SC and 13 vacancies are for the ST category. To apply for the posts candidates must have a postgraduate medical degree, such as an MD, MS, or DNB, or a diploma in the respective discipline from a recognized university or institute is required.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the posts

Step 1: To apply for the posts candidates need to visit the official website of AIIMS Raipur.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Fill in the application form by entering the required details and uploading the required documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Take a printout of the form for future use.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment: Application fee

Candidates need to pay Rs 1000 as application fees for the general/EWS/OBC category.

For candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the application fee is Rs 800.

The application fee for the PWBD category is exempted.

Candidates can pay the fee through NEFT in the Account details given here - Name of the Bank Bank of India, Branch Tatibandh, Raipur, Name of Account Holder AIIMS, Raipur Account No 936320110000024, IFSC BKID0009363, MICR code 492013010

