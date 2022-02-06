AIIMS Raipur Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 132 Senior Resident Posts; Check How To Apply

Quick links:
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Raipur is recruiting candidates to apply for the post of senior resident (non-academic). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: www.aiimsraipur.edu.in. Through this recruitment drive, the organisation aims to fill a total of 132 seats in the organization.
Candidates must note that the application process that started on February 5 will end on February 15, 2022. Candidates aged above 39 years are not eligible to apply for the posts. Out of 139 posts, 39 seats are for the unreserved category, while 12 vacancies are for EWS. 44 vacancies are for the OBC category, 24 posts are for SC and 13 vacancies are for the ST category. To apply for the posts candidates must have a postgraduate medical degree, such as an MD, MS, or DNB, or a diploma in the respective discipline from a recognized university or institute is required.