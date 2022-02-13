AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 120 Faculty Posts, Check Vacancy Details

Quick links:
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Deoghar is inviting applications for 120 faculty (Group A) posts. Interested candidates can check the eligibility and other details here. The notification has been uploaded on the official website aiimsdeoghar.edu.in and the deadline to apply ends within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. In order to apply, eligible candidates will have to follow these steps.
Official notification reads, “Online applications are invited for the following faculty posts on DIRECT RECRUITMENT/ DEPUTATION BASIS in VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Deoghar (Jharkhand).”
AIIMS is conducting a direct recruitment process for hiring and the candidates would be shortlisted for the interview round on the basis of their application form. The screening committee would shortlist the applications on the basis of the provided information. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to produce all relevant original documents furnished at the time of application. Application steps have been mentioned below.
Official notification reads, "Clarification Note: If suitable candidate (s) is (are) not found for posts of Additional Professor/ Associate Professor, these posts may also be filled up by lower cadre in their respective category as advertised. For example, post of Associate Professor (UR) in Department of Cardiology can filled by lower cadre (i.e. Assistant Professor) in UR category. Therefore, candidates having eligibility for lower cadre may also apply in department where post in higher cadre is advertised."
The applicants will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1500/- (for General & OBC Candidates) and Rs. 1200/- (for SC/ST/EWS Candidates). There is no fee for PWD Candidates. SC/ST/EWS Candidates applying for UR seats are required to pay Rs.1500. The application fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.