AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 82 Faculty Posts, Check Vacancy Details

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rajkot is inviting applications for faculty position. The application process is underway and the deadline to apply is August 29, 2022. Candidates can check the detailed notification on official website aiimsrajkot.edu.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 82 vacancies of which 18 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 13 vacancies for the post of Additional Professor, 16 vacancies of Associate Professor, and 35 vacancies for Assistant Professor. The Maximum age limit of the candidates should be is 58 years for Professor / Additional Professor. The upper age limt is 50 years for Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor.

Check application fee details here

General (UR)/ OBC candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 3000. For SC/ST/ Women/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities Candidates, the application fee is Rs. 1000. The application fee may be submitted in the form of DEMAND DRAFT in favour of “AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment” payable at Rajkot, Gujarat. Candidates should know that the application fee once submitted shall not be refunded.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Check official notification highlights

Official notification reads, "The posts of Faculty (Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various disciplines, are governed by Act, Rules and Regulations of AIIMS, Rajkot. The candidates are expected to apprise themselves of provisions of AIIMS Act, Rules and Regulations before deciding to apply for this position."

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply