AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 410 Senior Residents & Senior Demonstrator Posts

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), it has informed that the organisation is seeking eligible candidates to fill senior resident and demonstrator posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 410 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates must note that the deadline to fill out the application form is May 16, 2022.

AIIMS Recruitment | Official Notice

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Application Fee | Age Limit

General/OBC Category: Rs.1500/-+Transaction Charges as applicable

SC/ST/EWS Category: Rs.1200/-+Transaction Charges as applicable

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities [PWBD] Candidates are exempted from the payment of any fee.

Candidates must be below the age of 45 years.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to first visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in .

. Step 2: After that, click on the " career " or "recruitment" section.

" or "recruitment" section. Step 3: Click on the link that reads, "AIIMS Delhi Senior Residents/Senior Demonstrator" Notification.

Step 4: Fill out the online form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 6: Click on the "submit" button after completing verification.

Step 7: Save and print out the document for future reference.

Here's the direct link to apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment Exam 2022

The Recruitment Test will be held through a Computer Based Test (CBT).

The examination shall be conducted tentatively on June 11, 2022.

The duration of the Test will be one and a half hours (90 minutes).

The Online (CBT) Recruitment Test will be conducted in one shift

The exam will start at 10:00 AM and end at 11:30 AM

