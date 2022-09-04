AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Tutor/Clinical Instructors; Check How To Apply

Quick links:
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: The All India Medical Sciences, Rishikesh (AIIMS) is recruiting candidates for Tutor/Clinical Instructor posts. The application process is underway, and candidates can apply for the posts until October 15. The application form is available on the official website of AIIMS Rishikesh at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. Out of the total 33 posts, 15 posts are booked for the UR category, 8 posts are there for OBC, the SC has 5 seats, 2 seats are reserved for ST category candidates, and 3 vacancies are there for the EWS.