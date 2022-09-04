AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Tutor/Clinical Instructors; Check How To Apply

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: The All India Medical Sciences, Rishikesh (AIIMS) is recruiting candidates for Tutor/Clinical Instructor posts. The application process is underway, and candidates can apply for the posts until October 15. The application form is available on the official website of AIIMS Rishikesh at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. Out of the total 33 posts, 15 posts are booked for the UR category, 8 posts are there for OBC, the SC has 5 seats, 2 seats are reserved for ST category candidates, and 3 vacancies are there for the EWS.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 33 posts of the tutor or clinical instructor (nursing) will be filled in the department.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualifications

In order to apply, candidates must possess a B.Sc. in Nursing from a recognized institute or university, or be a registered nurse or midwife with a Sister Tutor’s Diploma. Candidates should have 3 years of experience in a Teaching Institution.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 2000 for UR, OBC, and EWS candidates. The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 1,000.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for Clinical Instructor posts

Step 1: To apply for AIIMS Recruitment, candidates are required to the official website at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the option that says, " AIIMS Recruitment 2022 "

" Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the application link

Step 4: Then, register and fill out the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fee to proceed

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future needs

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

