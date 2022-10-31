Allahabad HC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 3932 Posts; Check Steps To Apply

The Allahabad High Court is recruiting candidates for various posts of Stenographer Grade III, Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre, Group ‘D’ Cadre, and Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in. The online application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 13.

Allahabad HC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: Through these recruitment drives, a total of 3932 vacancies will be filled in the department, of which 1186 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer Grade-III, 1021 vacancies are for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts, 26 vacancies are for Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV), and 1699 vacancies are for Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts.

For Allahabad HC recruitment 2022: Application Fee

For the Stenographer Grade-III post, the application fee is Rs. 1000 for General (UR), O.B.C., and E.W.S. Category.

For the Junior Assistant & Paid Apprentices post, the application fee is 850 for General (UR), O.B.C., and E.W.S. Categories.

The application fee for the Group 'D' posts is Rs. 800.

Allahabad HC recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official recruitment.nta.nic.in website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link.

Step 3: To apply for the position, create an account and log in.

Step 4: Pay the application fee, upload the necessary documents, and complete the form.

Step 5: Then take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative