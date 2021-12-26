Allahabad High Court Recruitment: NTA Announces Dates For Review Officer Posts Exam

National Testing Agency has announced dates of examination for selection of review officers (Hindi and Urdu) in Allahabad High Court. As per the schedule, the exam will be held on January 6 and 7, 2021. NTA in its notification also mentioned that admit cards of all the candidates who got themselves registered for this exam will be out 3 days in advance. Candidates can check the notification highlights here. Candidates can also visit the official website for getting more details about the Allahabad High Court review officer exam.

“The Admit Card for the said Recruitment Test (Post-wise) is being issued 03 (three) days in advance of the Examination Date. The Candidates will be intimated through a Public Notice to be issued separately for downloading their respective Admit Cards from the Official Website(s): https://recruitment.nta.nic.in and/or http://www.allahabadhighcourt.in,” candidates have been informed.

Allahabad High Court Re-exam details

The Recruitment Exam for the post of Review officers for the Allahabad High Court was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 10th, 11th and 12th December 2021 at various exam centres. The exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The said exam held at Arya Group Institute, Varanasi on 10.12.2021, in the evening shift, was cancelled on account of administrative reasons and it was announced vide Public Notice dated 10.12.2021 that a re-exam will be conducted for those who appeared in the exam at that centre in the evening shift of 10.12.2021, at a later date.

NTA official notice reads, "It has now been decided that for those who appeared in the exam on 10.12.2021 evening shift at Arya Group Institute, a re-exam will be conducted on 05.01.2022 from 09.00 am to 12.35 pm. Revised admit cards for those candidates who are required to appear in the exam on 05.01.2022 will be hosted on https://recruitment.nta.nic in due course"

How to download admit cards