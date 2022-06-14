Amit Shah Hails PM Modi's Directive To Recruit 10 Lakh People; 'Will Bring Confidence'

In a major development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to direct all departments to recruit 10 lakh youth in 18 months.

Taking to Twitter today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “The basis of new India is its youth power. To empower them, PM Modi is working continuously. PM Modi's directive to recruit 10 lakhs in a mission mode in all government departments and ministries in 1.5 years will bring new hope and confidence among the youth.”

PM Modi directs govt depts to recruit 10 lakh people in 'mission mode'

Recruitment of 10 lakh people will be done by the Government of India in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years, announced the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday said, “PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Indian government in mission mode in next 1.5 years.”

With this, the Centre has set a deadline for filling up 10 lakh vacancies by December 2023 for which all the recruitments of possible candidates shall take place within 18 months.

Several Cabinet Ministers hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to recruit 10 lakh people in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur took to Twitter and wrote, “PM Narendra Modi has over the years made government more accountable and governance more people-centric, ensuring last-mile delivery. Enhancing the strength of the Government to meet the targets and opportunities towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is another major step.”

Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani took to Twitter and wrote, “10 lakh recruitments in 1.5 years, this is a major step towards extending employment opportunities to our youth & strengthening Government establishments with young energy to achieve the goals envisioned for a New India. Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi.”

The government’s decision to recruit people comes amid the opposition’s frequent criticism of the issue of unemployment in the nation. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.