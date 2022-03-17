Amul Recruitment: Vacancy Open For Various Posts, Salary Up To Rs 5 Lakh; See How To Apply

Amul Recruitment 2022: Amul is inviting online applications from candidates for the posts of Executive & Non-Executive Assistant (Accounts), Territory Sales In-charge, Assistant Manager, Sales Manager, and Amul Cattle Feed Distributor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on Amul's official website. According to Amul's recruitment notification, candidates must have one of the following degrees from a recognised board/university to apply for the posts: B.Tech, B.E, BCA, B.Sc, M.Sc, ME, MTech, and candidates should have a working knowledge of financial accounting, commercial norms, and taxation.

To apply for the posts candidates must be a minimum of 18 years old to apply for the posts, and there is no upper age limit set by the organization. Eligibility criteria for various posts are different candidates can check the eligibility in the official website of Amul. Check other key details below.

Amul Recruitment 2022: Salary Details

According to Amul's official website, the salary is different for various positions. However, it ranges from Rs 4,00,000–5,50,000.

Amul Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for Amul job vacancy

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates must visit the official website of Amul - careers.amul.com .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage under the Current Openings section, candidates may find four job vacancy options.

Step 3-Click on the desired option.

Step 4: A new page will open where you need to click on the "Apply" button.

Step 5: Then candidates need to log in using their naukri.com user ID and password.

Step 6: In the event that candidates have not registered on naukri.com, they can create an account and then proceed to apply for Amul Recruitment.

Step 7: Fill out the application form with the necessary information and submit it.

Step 8: Upload any necessary documents.

Step 9: Click on the "Submit" button and take a printout of the document for future needs.

