Updated March 11th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

AP DSC Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 Postponed, Check Revised Schedule Here

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has officially confirmed the postponement of the AP District Selection Committee (AP DSC) teacher recruitment.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
AP DSC Exam Postponed
AP DSC Exam Postponed | Image:iStock
  • 2 min read
The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has officially confirmed the postponement of the AP District Selection Committee (AP DSC) teacher recruitment exam 2024, according to official sources. Initially scheduled to take place between March 15th and March 30th, 2024, the AP DSC exam has been rescheduled.

The AP DSC exam typically consists of two shifts: Session I from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon and Session II from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. However, with the revised schedule, candidates need to note the updated exam dates for various post categories.

Revised AP DSC 2024 Exam Schedule

  • Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT): March 30th to April 3rd, 2024
  • English Language Proficiency Test for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and Principal posts: April 7th, 2024
  • School Assistant, TGT, PGT, Exercise Director, and Principal: April 13th to April 30th, 2024

According to official sources, the new examination schedule will soon be updated on the official website.

Media reports indicate that the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the AP State government to revise the exam schedule for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT/DSC) exams. In response to a petition requesting more time to prepare for the teacher recruitment exam, the High Court mandated a minimum of four weeks between the AP TET and AP DSC 2024 exams, leading to the postponement of the AP DSC.

AP DSC 2024 Hall Ticket:

Candidates can expect the release of the AP DSC Admit Card 2024 on March 25, 2024, on the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the AP DSC 2024 hall ticket once it is issued:

  1. Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education (AP DSC) at apdsc.apcfss.in.
  2. Navigate to the ‘Hall Ticket’ section on the homepage and click on it.
  3. Enter the required login details, including registration number and date of birth (DOB).
  4. After verifying the details, click the ‘submit’ button to proceed.
  5. The AP DSC Hall Ticket 2024 will then be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and print multiple copies for future reference.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

