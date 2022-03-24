AP EAPCET 2022 To Be Conducted From July 4, Notification To Be Out On April 11

AP EAPCET 2022: The schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) for the academic year 2022-23 has been announced. The schedule has been released by Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The minister said that the EAPCET-2022 for Engineering stream will be conducted between July 4 and July 8, 2022. It will be conducted in 10 sessions and the Agriculture stream students would take their exams on July 11 and 12 in four sessions.

“If the situation demands, we will make adequate arrangements to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol,” he said

The minister said that this time 4 more exam centres will be added in Telangana. In last academic year, 136 exam centres were established. On the basis of need, number of exam centres have been added.

AP EAPCET Notification to be out on April 11

To be noted that a notification will be released on April 11 which will have all the details. Once released, it can be checked by candidates on the official website. The result for AP EAMCET will be released on August 15, 2022. The counselling is supposed to be conducted in September. As per information available, arrangements to commence the classes will be done by the second week of October 2022. The minister said the Intermediate exams were scheduled to be held from May 6 to 24 while the 10th Class students would appear for the Board exams from April 27 to May 9, 2022. The entrance schedule was announced keeping in view the other national entrance examination.

TS EAMCET 2022 to be conducted between July 14 and 20

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the dates for TS EAMCET or Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test-2022. As per schedule, the exam will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and July 20, 2021. As of now, the detailed schedule regarding online registration for the entrance exams have not been released yet. However, it is expected to be out soon. Registered students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the dates.