AP Police SI Recruitment: Registration For Sub-Inspector Posts Begins; Check Key Details

The application process for Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment has been started by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) in Andhra Pradesh today, December 14. Interested and eligible people can apply for the posts by submitting the application form at slprb.ap.gov.in. According to the schedule, the AP Police SI Written Examination will be held on February 19, and hall tickets will be published on February 5, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the AP Police SI Recruitment 2022.

Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women): 315

Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men): 96

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 600 for OCs (including EWS) and BCs.

Candidates belonging to SCs/STs categories are required to pay Rs 300.

The fee can be paid online through Credit Card/Debit Card/Internet Banking.

AP Police SI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the "recruitment" tab.

Step 3: Candidates then need to open the link to apply for sub-inspector posts.

Step 4: Then, read the given instructions, tick the boxes, and proceed.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Now, log in, fill out the application form, and upload documents.

Step 7: Submit the form.

Step. 8: Save a copy of the final page and photograph used.

It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to AP Police SI Recruitment 2022

Selection process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Preliminary Test, Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test, and Final Written Exam. The examination will be held in both Telugu and English language.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative