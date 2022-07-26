AP TET Hall Ticket 2022 Download Link And Detailed Exam Schedule Here

AP TET Hall Ticket 2022: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, is most likely to activate the link for the AP TET 2022 Admit Card today July 26, 2022. Once released, all those candidates who are going to appear in the exam can download their hall tickets by visiting - aptet.apcfss.in. Till now, there has been no latest update on the AP-TET official website, but as per the official notice, the AP-TET August 2022 hall ticket was schefuled to be released on July 25, 2022.

To download the AP TET admit card 2022, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth. As per the official notice, the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 is scheduled to be held between August 6 and August 21, 2022. The AP TET 2022 will be administered in two shifts, with the morning shift beginning at 9:30 am and ending at 5:00 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process and direct link to download the AP TET Hall Ticket 2022. According to the official information, the window to select districts and sessions from among the available centers is likely to be opened today. Once the window is opened, candidates can select their exam center on the AP TET official website using their candidate login portal.

AP TET August Hall Ticket: Here's how to download the AP TET Admit Card 2022

Step 1: To download the AP TET Admit Card, candidates are required to visit the official website of AP TET, aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "APTET 2022 Hall Ticket."

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Now, your APTET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the APTET Hall Ticket 2022 for future reference.

Here's AP TET Hall Ticket Download Link - CLICK HERE

AP TET Exam Schedule 2022 - CLICK HERE

AP TET Exam Schedule 2022

The APTET 2022 will be held in various districts throughout Andhra Pradesh, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa. As per the official information, Paper I A will be conducted for candidates applying to teach in Classes 1 to 5. Paper IB in Special Education will be conducted for Classes 1 to 5. Paper II A for Classes 6 to 8 and Paper II B for grades 6 to 8 in the case of Special Education Teachers. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative