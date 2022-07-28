AP TET Hall Ticket 2022 Released, Exam Begins From August 6; Here's Direct Link

AP TET Hall ticket 2022: The hall ticket for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, or AP TET 2022, has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Government. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the official website - aptet.apcfss.in. To download the AP TET admit card 2022, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth. As per the official notice, the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 is scheduled to be held between August 6 and August 21, 2022. The AP TET 2022 will be administered in two shifts, with the morning shift beginning at 9:30 am and ending at 5:00 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process and direct link to download the AP TET Hall Ticket 2022.

AP TET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download AP TET 2022 Hall Ticket

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website aptet.apcfss.in to download their AP TET hall ticket 2022.

Step 2: Then, click on the ‘Hall Ticket (s) Download Service Available in Candidate Login'.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their candidate ID and date of birth to login

Step 4: The AP TET admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

AP TET Exam Schedule 2022

The APTET 2022 will be held in various districts throughout Andhra Pradesh, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa. As per the official information, Paper I A will be conducted for candidates applying to teach in Classes 1 to 5. Paper IB in Special Education will be conducted for Classes 1 to 5. Paper II A for Classes 6 to 8 and Paper II B for grades 6 to 8 in the case of Special Education Teachers. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

