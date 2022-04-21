Apprentice Mela 2022 Begins At Dgt.gov.in; Here's Direct Link To Register

National Apprentice Mela 2022: The Education Ministry of India launched the National Apprenticeship Mela today, April 21, 2022. The programme is underway and will conclude at 5 pm today. All those students who want to register for the Apprenticeship Mela can apply online by visiting the official website of DGT at dgt.gov.in. The Apprenticeship Mela is being chaired by the Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, and the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The Apprenticeship Mela is being held to provide jobs, internships, and skill-based programs to the candidates. A certificate will also be provided to the candidates who will participate in the apprentice mela.

Notably, candidates belonging from all the streams, sectors, and job profiles are invited to join this apprentice mela. The national apprenticeship mela will have an on-the-spot interview, assessment, and apprentice training offered in 4000+ companies and for 30 sectors, including power, retail, telecom, IT/ITeS, electronics, automotive, and more. Check other important details below.

National Apprenticeship LIVE

National Apprentice Mela: Eligibility

All those candidates who have qualified for Class 5 to Class 12 and have skill training certificates, hold ITI Diploma certificates, or have completed their graduation can apply for this Apprenticeship Mela. All the interested candidates can register online for the apprenticeship meal through these simple steps given below.

Apprentice Mela: Here's how to register for the National Apprenticeship Mela 2022

Step 1: Visit the official site of the Directorate General of Training at dgt.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the National Apprenticeship Mela 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the registration details and click on "submit."

Step 4: Your registration is complete.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

NOTE: Candidates must carry three copies of their resume, mark sheets and certificates, photo ID (Aadhaar card, driving license, etc.), and passport-size photographs to the respective venue.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative