Apprentice Mela 2022 Begins At Dgt.gov.in; Here's Direct Link To Register

Image: Twitter/@Dharemendrapradhan
National Apprentice Mela 2022: The Education Ministry of India launched the National Apprenticeship Mela today, April 21, 2022. The programme is underway and will conclude at 5 pm today. All those students who want to register for the Apprenticeship Mela can apply online by visiting the official website of DGT at dgt.gov.in. The Apprenticeship Mela is being chaired by the Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, and the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The Apprenticeship Mela is being held to provide jobs, internships, and skill-based programs to the candidates. A certificate will also be provided to the candidates who will participate in the apprentice mela.
Notably, candidates belonging from all the streams, sectors, and job profiles are invited to join this apprentice mela. The national apprenticeship mela will have an on-the-spot interview, assessment, and apprentice training offered in 4000+ companies and for 30 sectors, including power, retail, telecom, IT/ITeS, electronics, automotive, and more. Check other important details below.
Launch of National #ApprenticeshipMela with Shri @Rajeev_GoI. #NAM2022 https://t.co/uRSma0VGpV— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 21, 2022