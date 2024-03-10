×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

APPSC Group 1 Prelims Hall Ticket 2024: How to Download APPSC Admit Card

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is set to release hall tickets for the screening test (objective type) for Group 1 services today.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
APPSC Group 1 Prelims Hall Ticket today
APPSC Group 1 Prelims Hall Ticket today | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is set to release hall tickets or admit cards for the screening test (objective type) for Group 1 services recruitment today, March 10. Candidates can access their hall tickets from the commission's official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The examination, slated for March 17, will be conducted in two shifts across 18 district centres of Andhra Pradesh. The first shift, dedicated to paper 1, will run from 10 am to 12 pm, while the second shift for paper 2 is scheduled from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Advertisement

To download the hall tickets, candidates will need their OTPR ID and password, which they used during the application process. It is advisable for candidates to download their hall tickets well in advance and carefully review the guidelines and instructions provided.

Steps to Download APPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2024:

  1. Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the hall ticket tab.
  3. Login using your OTPR ID and password.
  4. Download the hall ticket and thoroughly check the details about the examination.

Direct link to download APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2024 

Advertisement

Candidates are urged to familiarize themselves with the location of their designated test centre in advance to ensure they arrive punctually on the day of the examination.

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

17 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

18 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

18 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

18 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. THIS Naxal Infested District is Now Leading UP's Industrial Growth

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Boeing unable to locate work records for door panel incident

    Business News24 minutes ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0: Important notice regarding image correction issued

    Education31 minutes ago

  4. Finance museum seeks permanent home amid Wall Street gathering

    Business News31 minutes ago

  5. Indian Army Felicitates Meirabai Chanu on International Women's Day

    Sports 33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo