The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is set to release hall tickets or admit cards for the screening test (objective type) for Group 1 services recruitment today, March 10. Candidates can access their hall tickets from the commission's official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The examination, slated for March 17, will be conducted in two shifts across 18 district centres of Andhra Pradesh. The first shift, dedicated to paper 1, will run from 10 am to 12 pm, while the second shift for paper 2 is scheduled from 2 pm to 4 pm.

To download the hall tickets, candidates will need their OTPR ID and password, which they used during the application process. It is advisable for candidates to download their hall tickets well in advance and carefully review the guidelines and instructions provided.

Steps to Download APPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2024:

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. Navigate to the hall ticket tab. Login using your OTPR ID and password. Download the hall ticket and thoroughly check the details about the examination.

Direct link to download APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2024

Candidates are urged to familiarize themselves with the location of their designated test centre in advance to ensure they arrive punctually on the day of the examination.