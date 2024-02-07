Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:08 IST
APPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 99 vacancies for lecturer for engineering
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has opened applications for the recruitment of Lecturer positions. The application process begins today.
- Education
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has opened applications for the recruitment of Lecturer positions. The application process is set to begin on January 29, with a deadline for submission on February 18. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website at portal-psc.ap.gov.in. Under the APPSC Recruitment 2024, the written examination is scheduled to take place in April/May 2024.
For vacancy details, this recruitment drive aims to fill 99 positions of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering and Non-Engineering) within the A.P Technical Education Service.
Advertisement
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Lecturer Recruitment 2024 are as follows:
Advertisement
- For the 99 Lecturer posts, the minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years, and the maximum age should be 42 years
- For the 240 Lecturer posts, the minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum age is 40 years
- Candidates are required to have a master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized university. For certain subjects, a Ph.D. degree is also required
- Candidates must possess a Master's degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university
- For certain subjects, a Ph.D. degree is also required
- Additionally, candidates must have qualified in the National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Eligibility Test (SET)
Candidates can apply online through the official website, and the application processing fee is ₹250, with an examination fee of ₹120. However, SC, ST, BC, PBD & Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from the examination fee.
Advertisement
.The selection process will be based on a written examination, and the pay scale for the lecturers is Rs. 56,100 to 98,400.
Click here to read official notification.
Advertisement
Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:08 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's AssurancesVideos9 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.