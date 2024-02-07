English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

APPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 99 vacancies for lecturer for engineering

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has opened applications for the recruitment of Lecturer positions. The application process begins today.

Nandini Verma
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has opened applications for the recruitment of Lecturer positions. The application process is set to begin on January 29, with a deadline for submission on February 18. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website at portal-psc.ap.gov.in. Under the APPSC Recruitment 2024, the written examination is scheduled to take place in April/May 2024.

For vacancy details, this recruitment drive aims to fill 99 positions of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering and Non-Engineering) within the A.P Technical Education Service.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Lecturer Recruitment 2024 are as follows:

  • For the 99 Lecturer posts, the minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years, and the maximum age should be 42 years
  • For the 240 Lecturer posts, the minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum age is 40 years
  • Candidates are required to have a master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized university. For certain subjects, a Ph.D. degree is also required
  • Candidates must possess a Master's degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university
  • For certain subjects, a Ph.D. degree is also required
  • Additionally, candidates must have qualified in the National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Eligibility Test (SET)

Candidates can apply online through the official website, and the application processing fee is ₹250, with an examination fee of ₹120. However, SC, ST, BC, PBD & Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from the examination fee.

.The selection process will be based on a written examination, and the pay scale for the lecturers is Rs. 56,100 to 98,400.

Click here to read official notification. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

