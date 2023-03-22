APSC AE Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 244 Asst Engineer Posts In Assam

Assam AE Recruitment 2023: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 244 vacancies for the post of assistant engineer. The APSC assistant engineer vacancies are to be filled under the joint cadre of Public Works Road (PWRD) and Public Works (B and NH) Department. The online application begins today, March 22 and the last date to apply is April 21. Interested and eligible can apply for the posts online at apsc.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate should have a degree in civil engineering from any Indian or foreign university recognised by the government. or Passed Part A and B of the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) and possess a certificate to that effect from the Institution of Engineers India only. The candidate must be an Indian citizen. They should be aged between 21 and 38 years. Relaxation of the upper age limit for reserved category candidates is provided. Check the official notification for more details.

APSC AE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Application: 22nd March 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21st April 2023

Last Date for Payment of Application Fees: 23rd April 2023

