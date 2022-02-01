APSC CCE Mains 2021: List Of Candidates To Be Released Tomorrow, Admit Card On Feb 14

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will on Wednesday release the list of candidates with roll numbers who will appear for the APSC Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Mains 2021. The APSC CCE Mains list of candidates will be uploaded on the official website on February 2. Applicants will be able to check the list online by visiting the official website- apsc.nic.in.

APSC CCE Mains Exam 2021 Dates

According to the schedule, the examination will be held on February 21, 22, 23, and 27, 2022 across the state. The APSC CCE Main examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. If candidates have any questions, they can send them an email, which will be available on the official notice above from February 15 to February 20, 2022.

APSC CCE Mains 2021 admit card

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will release the APSC CCE Mains admit card on February 14, 2022. The admit cards will be uploaded on the official website- apsc.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download the same by following the steps given below.

How to download APSC Mains admit card 2021