Last Updated:

APSC CCE Mains 2021: List Of Candidates To Be Released Tomorrow, Admit Card On Feb 14

APSC CCE Mains 2021: Assam Public Service Commission will release the list of candidates on Feb 2. APSC Mains admit card will be released on February 14.

Written By
Nandini Verma
APSC

Image: Shutterstock


Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will on Wednesday release the list of candidates with roll numbers who will appear for the APSC Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Mains 2021. The APSC CCE Mains list of candidates will be uploaded on the official website on February 2. Applicants will be able to check the list online by visiting the official website- apsc.nic.in. 

APSC CCE Mains Exam 2021 Dates

According to the schedule, the examination will be held on February 21, 22, 23, and 27, 2022 across the state. The APSC CCE Main examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. If candidates have any questions, they can send them an email, which will be available on the official notice above from February 15 to February 20, 2022. 

APSC CCE Mains 2021 admit card

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will release the APSC CCE Mains admit card on February 14, 2022. The admit cards will be uploaded on the official website- apsc.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download the same by following the steps given below. 

READ | SSC CPO Result 2019: SSC SI CAPFs, ASI CISF final results 2019 out, 2726 candidates pass

How to download APSC Mains admit card 2021

  • Visit the official website- apsc.nic.in
  • Click on the 'admit cards/ call letter' given on the left panel of the homepage
  • Click on the link given for APSC Main CCE Admit Card
  • Key in the login credentials and submit 
  • Your APSC Mains admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 

 

 

READ | SSC CHSL notification 2021 to be out today, check eligibility criteria and key dates here
READ | NIFT 2022 admit card released: Exam on Feb 6; here's how to download
READ | APSC CCE Mains registration begins today, here's how to fill application form
READ | Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2022; APSC releases exam schedule; Check here
Tags: APSC, Assam Public Service Commission, APSC CCE Mains
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND