APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Today; Here's How To Check Assam CCE Prelims Hall Ticket

APSC CCE prelims admit card 2023 will be released today. Exam will be held on March 26. Check full details and steps to download hall ticket here.

APSC CCE Hall ticket 2023: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will release the admit card for its combined competitive exam (prelims) today, March 4. Candidates who have applied for Assam civil services exam 2023 will be able to download their hall tickets online. The APSC CCE prelims hall ticket will be available on the official website- apsc.nic.in. 

APSC CCE Admit card 2022 will be available for download till March 6, 2023. Assam Public Service Commission will conduct the state civil service exam on March 26, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts. General Studies I paper will be held in the first shift of the exam from 10 am to 12 noon. The General Studies II paper will be held in the second shift of the exam from 2 pm to 4 pm. 

How to download APSC CCE Admit Card 2023

  • Go to the official site of APSC at apsc.nic.in.
  • Click on APSC CCE Admit Card 2023 link that will be flashing on the home page.
  • A new page will open
  • Key in the required details.
  • Your APSC CCE admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take its printout.
