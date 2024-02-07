APSC CCE Registration 2024 begins today for 235 vacancies, full details here

Advertisement

The Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC) has issued a recruitment notification for the Combined Competitive Exam 2023 on its official website. The commission aims to fill a total of 235 vacancies across various departments, including Assam Civil Services, Police Services, Block Development Officer, and others. For this recruitment drive, the preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled for March 17, 2024, while the mains exam is anticipated to take place in June/July 2024 throughout the state.

The application process for these positions begins on January 17, 2024, and the last date to submit the online application form is February 6, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: https://apsc.nic.in.

The selection process involves three stages of exams, including prelims/mains, followed by an interview. Detailed information regarding the APSC recruitment drive, including eligibility criteria, age limit, application and selection process, as well as salary details, can be found on the official website.

Important Dates for APSC Civil Service Recruitment 2024:

Opening date for submission of application: January 17, 2024

Closing date for submission of application: February 06, 2024

Date of preliminary exam: March 17, 2024

Date of mains exam: June/July 2024

APSC CCE Recruitment 2024

Vacancies for APSC Recruitment 2024: A total of 235 vacancies have been announced for different services across the state. The distribution of vacancies is as follows:

Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade): 45

Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade): 35

Superintendent of Taxes: 01

Superintendent of Excise: 01

Assam Finance Service: 13

Block Development Officer: 06

Asstt Registrar of Cooperative Societies: 04

Inspector of Labour: 04

Asstt. Employment Officer: 01

Assistant Accounts Officer: 107

Inspecting Auditor: 11

Candidates can download the detailed notification PDF, including information on eligibility, age limit, and the application process, through the direct link provided on the official website. It is advisable to thoroughly read the official advertisement before applying for these announced vacancies.



