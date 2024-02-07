English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

APSC CCE Registration 2024 begins today for 235 vacancies, full details here

The Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC) has issued a recruitment notification for the Combined Competitive Exam 2023 on its official website.

Nandini Verma
APSC CCE recruitment 2024
APSC CCE recruitment 2024 begins | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC) has issued a recruitment notification for the Combined Competitive Exam 2023 on its official website. The commission aims to fill a total of 235 vacancies across various departments, including Assam Civil Services, Police Services, Block Development Officer, and others. For this recruitment drive, the preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled for March 17, 2024, while the mains exam is anticipated to take place in June/July 2024 throughout the state.

The application process for these positions begins on January 17, 2024, and the last date to submit the online application form is February 6, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: https://apsc.nic.in.

Advertisement

The selection process involves three stages of exams, including prelims/mains, followed by an interview. Detailed information regarding the APSC recruitment drive, including eligibility criteria, age limit, application and selection process, as well as salary details, can be found on the official website.

Important Dates for APSC Civil Service Recruitment 2024:

Advertisement
  • Opening date for submission of application: January 17, 2024
  • Closing date for submission of application: February 06, 2024
  • Date of preliminary exam: March 17, 2024
  • Date of mains exam: June/July 2024

APSC CCE Recruitment 2024

Vacancies for APSC Recruitment 2024: A total of 235 vacancies have been announced for different services across the state. The distribution of vacancies is as follows:

  • Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade): 45
  • Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade): 35
  • Superintendent of Taxes: 01
  • Superintendent of Excise: 01
  • Assam Finance Service: 13
  • Block Development Officer: 06
  • Asstt Registrar of Cooperative Societies: 04
  • Inspector of Labour: 04
  • Asstt. Employment Officer: 01
  • Assistant Accounts Officer: 107
  • Inspecting Auditor: 11

Candidates can download the detailed notification PDF, including information on eligibility, age limit, and the application process, through the direct link provided on the official website. It is advisable to thoroughly read the official advertisement before applying for these announced vacancies.

 

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  2. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Iran Asserts US Military Presence in Middle East ‘Has No Justification’

    World14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement